Capcom and SNK have always been rivals in the fighting game world. despite the many collaborations. With the recent announcement of the Capcom Fighting Collection 2 many have complain about Terry Bogard vs. Ryu on the cover (many would have preferred Kyo, another iconic character from SNK fighting games, the main character in the first King of Fighters), without knowing that this is practically a family reunion, considering that they share the same author. So it is not only the presence in the collection of Capcom vs. SNK Pro and Capcom vs. SNK 2 that justifies the choice, but also the desire to recognize that ultimately the two series share much more than one might think.

Brothers in fact

The cover was designed by Shinkiro (Toshiaki Mori) and features Bogard in a prominent position alongside Ryu, with other characters from both worlds serving as background. One commentator dislikes the fact that SNK’s collaborations feature Terry Bogard, another criticized the fact that “Smash kids” (Bogard also guest-starred in Nintendo’s series) only know him and don’t bother replaying older installments of the King of Fighters series.

At which point someone wanted to put an end to the criticism by recalling Bogard and Ryu’s origins:

“Friendly reminder: Takashi Nishiyama is the original creator of the Street Fighter and Garou / Fatal Fury series. Not only does Terry predate Kyo by three years, but Terry and Ryu share the same creator, making them sort of stepbrothers. This isn’t just an illustration, it’s a family reunion.”