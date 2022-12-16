A number of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Artemivsk region (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) are only 30% complete. This was announced on Friday, December 16, by an officer of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko.

“Another fact of a shortage of 70% in the personnel of one of the units of the military unit A 4395 in the 34th separate motorized infantry brigade was confirmed,” he was quoted as saying. TASS.

According to Marochko, who refers to intelligence data, the Ukrainian fighters who are on the line of contact have no combat experience. Many of them did not go through the required training and did not even hold a machine gun in their hands, he noted.

On the eve of the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin said that fierce battles were taking place in Artemovsk on the outskirts. He noted that Ukrainian troops are trying to move reserves into the city to keep it, regardless of the losses.

Also on Thursday, the Ukrainian troops complained about the difficult situation in the Artemivsk area. The military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are advancing in the Artemovsk direction. In addition, the Russian troops are seeing replenishment of units.

On December 13, Marochko said that the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were sabotaging the orders of their command to launch a counteroffensive in the Artemivsk region. According to him, the senior officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attribute defeats and heavy losses to “unfavorable weather conditions.”

Russia continues to conduct a special operation to protect Donbass.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.