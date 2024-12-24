Christmas is one of the most anticipated times for children, not only for school holidays and the family mealsbut especially for the arrival of Santa Clausthe Three Wise Men. These magical figures not only bring gifts to homes, but also act as judges of the behavior of the little ones throughout the year. According to tradition, those who behave well receive toys and sweets, while those who do not comply with the rules can find themselves with a piece of coal as punishment.

In many families, this duality is used as a tool to teach valuesalthough some parents take the lesson a step further. In that sense, a couple decided to test their children with a prank that simulated that the Three Wise Men had decided not to leave them gifts due to their bad behavior. What they did not expect was that the little ones’ reaction would be so exaggerated. The video, which was shared on platforms such as TikTok and Twitter last year, has since generated thousands of comments that are divided between those who criticize the parents’ attitude and those who highlight the lack of education of children.

The clip begins with the father reading a letter which, according to him, the Three Wise Men had left. “We are the Three Wise Men, Amador and Pepín, we have decided this year 2024 to pass by and not leave you any gifts for being very bad children and swearing a lot and smoking,” says the man while the two children look at him in disbelief.

To reinforce the joke, the parents placed a plate with pieces of charcoal that, amid suppressed laughter, the mother assures that “it can be eaten.” However, the children did not take it well at all. One of them, visibly frustrated, breaks out. tears and shouts angrily: “I shit on your dead!”









From crying to emotion

In the midst of the chaos, the father tries to calm things down and decides to reveal the true ending of the story. «Well, wait, in the end I beat him up and convinced him. I’ve cried and everything and in the end, look, go to the room,” he says, pointing to a door.

When they open it, the children find the room full of gifts perfectly placed and the cries of emotion They replace tears and anger.