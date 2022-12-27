An image of the Waka nightclub.

Some parents have denounced the dissemination of a sexual video of their underage daughter in the Waka nightclub, in Sant Quirze del Vallès (Barcelona). In the images, which have gone viral through TikTok and Twitter, you can see the young woman performing fellatio on another boy, in the middle of a dance floor, surrounded by people. When he realizes that they are being filmed, he pushes the young woman away, and the recording is interrupted. The Waka nightclub accumulates a long history of complaints, due to fights and sexual assaults. The City Council of Sant Quirze del Vallès has asked the Generalitat to close the premises. According to the Local Security Board held on May 25, in one year Waka generated 160 police actions, 46 assaults and 36 arrests, 3 of which had been for rape.

The Mossos d’Esquadra are now investigating the dissemination of the images, and when they were recorded. Although there is no official confirmation, police sources say that the young woman in the video is a minor. Together with her parents, they filed a complaint on Monday at the Catalan police station in Caldes de Montbui (Barcelona). Just disseminating the images, forwarding the video and passing it from one group to another, in addition to posting it on social networks, is a crime against the sexual indemnity of the minor, according to the Catalan police.

The viralization of a sexual video of a minor is the umpteenth episode that targets this nightclub located in an industrial estate known as the Hermetic zone, formally in the municipality of Sabadell. With the gradual opening of nightlife, the nightclub, which has existed under different names since 1996, began to accumulate complaints. On November 1, 2021, a video of security guards beating a young man went viral, although the Mossos never received a formal complaint, but they managed to identify the perpetrators and bring them before a judge.

A few days later, on November 27, another fight broke out outside the nightclub, where a racist performance by the bouncers was reported. On December 5, a rally was held against the venue for its allegedly racist behavior that ended in public disorder, with stone throwing and flares. On February 12, a young woman reported to the security guards that a man had sexually assaulted her, touching her. A friend of hers defended her and she was beaten. The author was retained by the security teams and detained by the Mossos. In March, a knife fight took place and one was injured in the immediate vicinity of the premises.

After several incidents, the nightclub’s security team changed, according to police sources. The Mossos met with those responsible for the nightlife venue, and agreed with them to install new video surveillance cameras, and to change the company in charge of security, according to those same sources. In addition, the Catalan police have carried out joint operations with the local police in the area and in Sabadell to guarantee security. This newspaper has tried to get in touch with those responsible for Waka, without success, and Fecasarm, the employer of nightlife in Catalonia, has declined to comment.

But none of this prevented the disco from being, once again, the center of controversy during the summer. In July, a minor reported a sexual assault inside the nightclub. The government team then assured that it was the second case in less than six months. In November, another young woman reported a security guard for beating her. After a review in July, the Labor Inspectorate of Catalonia sanctioned the nightclub and three other subcontracted companies with 152,000 euros for having workers without being registered, not registering the working day, having minors and not complying with occupational hazards. The worst part of the sanction was taken by a security subcontractor (91,000) for having registered only 3 of its 16 workers.

In Sant Quirze, a mayoress from Esquerra Republicana governs, Elisabeth Oliveras, and the City Council has confronted the Department of the Interior of the Generalitat, also in the hands of Esquerra, accusing it of inaction in the face of the repeated criminal acts that Waka’s record accumulates. “What else has to happen for the Generalitat to act”, criticized the Consistory, this summer, after the complaint for the sexual assault of a minor. “It is intolerable that the Generalitat continues to allow an activity where sexual assaults are repeated,” the municipal corporation alleged in a statement at the time. The position of the Consistory remains the same, regretting the lack of powers to order the closure of Waka and entrusting itself to what the Department of the Interior has, which is studying what happened.

