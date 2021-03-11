On September 21, 2020, the Redmond people signed a agreement to acquire ZeniMax Media, parent company of Bethesda Softworks. Although, in recent days the purchase has been officially concluded, announcing in this afternoon’s event great news such as the 20 New Bethesda Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow. Additionally, Phil Spencer has confirmed that Bethesda games will be exclusive to Xbox Game Pass platforms.

FPS Boost is an interesting technology that allows players to enjoy backward compatible games with a higher frame rate per second than the original version. We know that these improvements are achieved without additional work on the part of the developer, but not all games will be able to enjoy this feature. Even so, today it has also been announced that some Old Bethesda games to get FPS Boost on Xbox Series X | S via Xbox Wire.

Some of these games will also benefit from FPS Boost on Xbox Series X | Yes, and we’ll have more to share soon.

As Microsoft has confirmed, some of the 20 games that will soon join Xbox Game Pass will receive improvements thanks to the innovative FPS Boost technology for Xbox Series X | S. At the moment, Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tale Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4 and Watch Dogs 2 are games that can be enjoyed at a higher level thanks to this feature from Microsoft.

