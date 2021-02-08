Every time, I watch a television station, and I see a picture of Abdel Bari Atwan whilst frothing and thundering, making sure to me in advance that this man will address the Arab Gulf states with greed and insatiable language, and in a hostile language that we have witnessed, like.

When the history of the Palestinian issue comes, he must shove the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of the Emirates, and bad faith precedes the saying, and in fact every word resides between the folds, and the wrinkles of the forehead of this man, who believes that everything that happened to the Palestinians is due to the abandonment of the Arabs, led by Saudi Arabia And the Emirates, forgetting Mr. Atwan that the Palestinian issue became without support when the fabric of the relationship between the leaders of the Palestinians themselves was cracked, and when it became in Gaza a state that feeds on slogans, and the defeated people impose aspirations as close as possible to them that reside in the endless void, as in Ramallah, a state that does not She can judge Ismail Haniyeh and his rulers, whose religion has become like the burnt olive trees, and the abandoned Palestinian homes.

Abdel Bari Atwan tweets outside the flock, and he has the right to do so because his finger is not in the fire of the case, but in the snow of the country that provided him with a place and a drink, and provided him with a trumpet through which he blows day and night, until it became a sound phenomenon, so that it does not cease to reproach others, nor dry its shallow This man seems to store in his memory the hostility that comes from a sense of superiority towards others, which is what makes him make resonant statements, as if he is issuing what the divine comedy brought, and of course the difference is wide between Dante and Atwan, but imitating the great might push the owners of inferiority to shoot the shots Randomly and without any account or censorship, because in this state in which Atwan lives, the conscience is absent, and even in a state of nausea and seasickness, and I wish Atwan to pay attention a little, and teaches from many who erred against the countries that stood by the Palestinian right, and persisted in insults, and did not They raise their heads unless you have eaten the wheat and barley, and then it will not help to cry over the spilled milk.

We tell Atwan and others that the Gulf countries have never abandoned the Palestinian cause. Just be with the cause, protect the rights of the oppressed people, and do not entertain their fate on television.