The Security Media Cell stated, in a statement reported by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that they were arrested according to intelligence information and in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 to combat terrorism.

She said that “these elements belong to the sleeper cells of ISIS in the Kirkuk governorate, and they also provide logistical support to the elements of the organization, and some of them worked as fighters and support elements in the so-called Kirkuk sector.”

She added that these elements admitted what was attributed to them, noting that legal measures were taken against them.

Despite the defeat of ISIS in Iraq in late 2017, the organization continued to launch attacks from time to time, in several areas, including Salah al-Din Governorate.

Despite this, Iraq launches security operations from time to time against the terrorist organization, especially in the Kirkuk region.