Students, postgraduates, residents and students of preparatory faculties from countries with a favorable epidemic situation will be able to return to study in Russia. The corresponding order was issued by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education. website departments.

We are talking about states in which the Rospotrebnadzor considered the situation to be favorable. The Office will regularly update the list of such states. Currently, students from Abkhazia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Vietnam, Greece, Egypt, India, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Cuba, Maldives, UAE, Seychelles, Serbia, Singapore, Tanzania, Turkey, Finland can enter the country , Switzerland, Ethiopia, South Korea, South Ossetia, Japan.

Foreign citizens who plan to return to study in Russia must notify the university about this 10 days before arrival. After sending the letter by e-mail, students will receive information about the entry.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian government allowed foreign students from countries with a low prevalence of coronavirus to return to full-time education in Russia. The Russian authorities will determine whether foreign students can return to universities using a special algorithm.