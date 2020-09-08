The State Duma is making ready a brand new invoice proposing to nullify the tax on skilled earnings if the earnings from the actions of self-employed residents doesn’t exceed the subsistence stage, studies RIA News…

One of many authors of this initiative, the deputy head of the Simply Russia faction, Alexei Chepa, instructed the company about this.

The parliamentarian harassed that self-employed residents want cash to develop their enterprise. Within the occasion that incomes are nonetheless small, it’s proposed to introduce acceptable advantages in order that the enterprise can get on its ft, and the citizen has the chance to earn cash.

In accordance with Chepa, the invoice is deliberate to be submitted to the State Duma within the autumn session of this yr.

Earlier it was reported that the variety of registered self-employed in Russia reached a million individuals.