One of the organizers of the Bolsonarista act this Sunday, 1st, in Brasília, youtuber and businessman João Victor Oliveira Araponga Salas, 26, admits that part of the protesters will go to the Esplanada dos Ministérios to ask for the departure of the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). ). The protest’s main agenda is the defense of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) decision to grant pardon to federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), who was sentenced by the STF plenary to 8 years and 9 months in prison.

Salas says he was responsible for hiring one of the sound cars for the demonstration, in which federal deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF) and eventually the former minister of Women, Family and Human Rights Damares Alves, who intends to run for the Senate by the Republicans.

To the Estadão/Political Broadcast, the youtuber said he was against attacking the Court on the spot and had asked speakers to use their electric trio to avoid attacks against STF ministers if Jair Bolsonaro is present. The president is expected at the event, but allies have advised him not to go to avoid an escalation of the institutional crisis.

The demonstration in front of Congress will feature four electric trios. Salas said he will make one available for Bolsonaro to speak if he decides to go. “There is a group that wants to ask for the dismissal of the 11 ministers. I’m doing a demonstration on freedom day. I can’t go up to that person and say ‘look, you’re never going to talk about this’. It’s something you believe in, something you want,” Salas said. “I only made one request. May you never say that in the presence of President Bolsonaro. Why? Because if there is someone who has to say something about an institution, about a person, about a minister, it is President Bolsonaro. He is entitled. He can say whatever he wants.”

Born in Samambaia, a satellite city of Brasília, João Salas is 26 years old and presents himself as a businessman – on the Revenue website, he is listed as the owner of a “means of payment and financial business” company, with a share capital of R$ 10,000 and without physical headquarters or website, registered for less than five months. He also appears as the owner of a car rental company called Reino Leases, which has been deactivated since last February.

He is also responsible for a YouTube channel with just over 10,000 subscribers. In the channel’s profile, Salas appears in a green and yellow blouse with the words “Supremo é o povo” (Supremo é o povo). He also usually posts photos on Instagram with Bolsonarist influencers and authorities – such as the President of the Republic himself and the former special secretary of Culture Mário Frias.

In 2018, João Salas ran for a seat as district deputy in Brasília for the former PRP (Progressive Republican Party), incorporated in March 2019 into the Patriota (former National Ecological Party, PEN). He had only 161 votes and was not elected. He is also mentioned in passing in a 2020 report by the Federal Police that is part of the so-called Inquiry of Anti-Democratic Acts, filed in mid-2021 by the STF – the report records a conversation he had on WhatsApp with the Bolsonarista blogger Oswaldo Eustáquio. Despite the mention, Salas was not the subject of the investigation.

For Bolsonaro’s surroundings, the best thing would be for him not to go to the demonstration. Allies say, however, that the president is very unpredictable and that it is difficult to know what decision he will make. The assessment is that the Chief Executive had political gains by confronting the Supreme in the Silveira case and now it is necessary to lower the temperature of the crisis.

“I don’t know if it’s worth dwelling on the same fact. Popular opinion is already satisfied. (Daniel Silveira) was acquitted, he had the grace, the Supreme Court did not contest, it was his. There is no reason to speak out now”, said Deputy Captain Augusto (SP), PL’s national vice-president, to the Estadão/Broadcast.

This Saturday, 30, the president encouraged supporters to go to the rallies and said that people take to the streets because “they do not give up their freedom”. as showed the Estadão This Friday, the 29th, the summit of the Legislative and Judiciary Powers fears an explosion from Bolsonaro, if he participates in protests on the 1st of May. Although there is still no confirmation of the presence of the Chief Executive, the demonstration is seen as a new stress test for the Republic.

