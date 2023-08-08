Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/07/2023 – 22:33 Share

Ten of the 16 police units involved in the 16 deaths resulting from Operation Escudo, on the coast of São Paulo, carried cameras. The other six units did not have the equipment. The images of seven of the ten units that carried a camera are already in the possession of the Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo (MP-SP).

The information was given this Monday (7) by Colonel of the Military Police (PM) Pedro Luis de Souza Lopes. The colonel gave a press conference at the PM’s Operations Center, in the Luz neighborhood, in the center of São Paulo.

On the 27th, Military Police soldier Patrick Bastos Reis, belonging to Rondas Ostensivas Tobias de Aguiar (Rota), was shot and killed in Guarujá. According to the SSP, he was hit when he was patrolling in a community. After the murder of the policeman, the state began Operation Shield in Baixada Santista, which so far has resulted in the death of at least 16 civilians.

According to the colonel, in a preliminary analysis carried out by the PM itself, based on the images of the units involved in the deaths, no irregularities were identified in the actions of the police. “Preliminarily, there is no finding or irregularity in the police action through the analysis of the images that are available so far,” he said.

The colonel noted, however, that the images still need to be analyzed by the expert and that it is not possible, at the moment, to conclude that there were or were not irregularities in the police operation.

The PM official also said that the bodies of the 16 victims were “meticulously” analyzed and that, in none of them, is there a record of injuries indicative of torture. He also stressed that there is, so far, no formal testimony that people were executed.

“Don’t worry, if any information comes out that there was this scenario of barbarism that you described preliminarily, nobody here among us is going to hide and protect whoever did it, if that happened”, he added.

Last week, residents of neighborhoods where the deaths resulting from Operation Escudo occurred, in the city of Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, reported that police officers ran randomly people identified as having left the prison system or having passed through the police.

The reports were collected by a commission made up of state deputies from São Paulo, representatives of the Human Rights Commission of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB-SP), the Public Defender’s Office of the State of São Paulo, the Police Ombudsman of the State of São Paulo, and the State Council for the Defense of the Rights of the Human Person (Condepe) of the Secretariat of Justice and Citizenship of the State of São Paulo.

According to the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), since the start of the operation on July 28, 181 suspects have been arrested by the Military and Civil Police. During the period, 22 weapons were also seized.