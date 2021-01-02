The direction of training “Media Communications” was named the most promising specialty in Russian universities. This was reported on Saturday, January 2, “Russian newspaper“.

The leading direction is interdisciplinary and combines several areas at once. Graduates of this direction will be able to work as journalists, producers, developers of new media products, engage in digital marketing, as well as create documentaries or music videos.

In addition, the top three most promising areas include “Speech Expertise”, which combines jurisprudence and linguistics, and “Engineering-Oriented Physics”, which trains specialists to work at modern high-tech enterprises producing world-class science-intensive products. Training is conducted in Russian and English.

Also popular are “Real Estate Cadastre: Valuation and Information Support”, “Applied Informatics in the Arts and Humanities”, “Organization of Information Production”, “Artificial Intelligence and Software Development”, “Mechatronics and Robotics”, “International Relations in the Arctic “, And” History of Russia. Historical and Cultural Tourism “.

In December 2020, the number of budget-funded places in Russian universities increased in areas such as IT, health care and teacher training.

On December 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a federal law that provides for mandatory pre-defense of dissertations in graduate school. Scientific support of specialists will be organized before the defense.

The law also provides that Lomonosov Moscow State University, St. Petersburg State University, universities from the category “federal university” or “national research university” and a number of other categories will be able to create and approve requirements for training programs in graduate school and postgraduate studies. However, they need to comply with federal standards.