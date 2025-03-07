Although in recent years the section of the cereals It has more improved, it still seems difficult to choose decent in supermarkets, depending on the comments of the multiple nutritionists and social networks experts about what would become a breakfast as healthy as possible.

However, they only existed sugary, but now we found quite worthy options. Every March 7 the World Cereal Daya date that seeks to highlight its importance in human consumption, as well as in its use in the industrial manufacture of various products.

Among all the cereal options that exist in the market, specialists recommend choosing those that are reduced in sugar, without artificial coloring or flavorings and fortified with vitamins and minerals.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that sugars do not represent more than 5% of our daily diet. Approximately, this percentage is equivalent to about 25 grams of sugar and, for this reason, breakfast cereals contribute to getting the figure easily.









What are the healthiest cereals of each supermarket?

Carlos Ríosdietitian-nutritionist known for being the father of Realfooding, highlighted the Better options in Mercadona Through a ranking in which he led Cerealmixof the landowner brand. It is a mixture of whole grains with good ingredients and 0% of added sugars, according to the expert.

Another of the options in which several nutritionists coincide in social networks is Corn flakes without sugar as well as 0% spell.

Jesús Buenavida, creator of the Fitfoodmania account, points to the Integral cereals 0% sugars added mix chocowhose main ingredients are “whole wheat, oatmeal, quinoa, rice and cocoa.” It is from the Estir brand and can be bought in day, saving or Carrefour.

Nutritionist Mikodrag Borges, known in social networks as @microbiotadesdecero, recommends in one of his publications Lidl cereals Bio Organic Corn Flakeswhose practice is corn. “They only have the addition of malt, salt and emulgent but in a minimum proportion,” he says.

The author of the book ‘The 7 Secrets (to vocals) of Health’ (ed. Samarcanda) also stands out in his Tiktok account Los Special Flakes Classicof rice and integral wheat with more than 91% of the product that comes from these raw materials. «The amount of added sugar is tolerable.