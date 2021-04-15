A consortium fight can end very badly, who does not know. In “Acts of consortium”, one of the stories that make up the book Some normal families, by the writer and cultural manager Mariana Sández (Buenos Aires, 1973), a group of neighbors meet to elect a new administrator.

Mrs. Fiorito nominates Mr. José Antonio Vélez. With great annoyance, Mrs. Buscaglia comments, once again, that she continues to receive in her patio on the ground floor “a shower of garbage” that the neighbors of the building throw from their balconies, from cigarette butts – once his fox terrier dog’s ear was burned– even a banana peel, which no one took care of when she walked floor by floor asking who it was from.

The story is initially the text of a consortium act: “A discussion begins to develop in which Ms. Fiorito asks Ms. Consoli not to touch her because she is going to call the police. She replies that she has not touched her. Ms. Fiorito asks her to leave because it has an odor. ” And it has a haunting ending.

In the book, composed by 11 stories, there is also room for office mates, dysfunctional families, two older sisters, inseparable ?, nods to the novel A house full of people, of the own Stupidity, who lives in Madrid and directs the Department of Literature of Friends of the Museum of Fine Arts. “While normality is comic, the anomaly is elegant, suggestive, disturbing”, was the praise of the Spanish writer Enrique Vila-Matas to this book.

