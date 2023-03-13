Many of us know that digital stores don’t work by magic, since from time to time renovations have to be made in order to add more catalog and restore servers. That is the case today with Nintendowho have shared a schedule indicating the times when some features might not work.

Maintenance officially started yesterday with Nintendo working in the cloud of saved data for online services. This level of tightening will continue on several of the other servers for the next 24 hours, with the risk that some features may be temporarily unavailable while the data cleanup takes place.

Here the maintenance schedule:

Switch eShop: By credit card, including creating a Nintendo Account for children: March 13, 9:00 pm – March 14, 12:00 am PT

– During the maintenance window, all network services will be unavailable.

Switch eShop: March 13 from 10:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. PT

– During the maintenance window, network services may not be available.

Switch, Wii U, 3DS eShops: Some network services will be maintained on March 13 from 10:00 pm to 11:30 pm PT.

– During the maintenance window, all network services will be unavailable.

Using Downloadable Software on Switch: March 13 from 10:00 pm to 11:30 pm PT – During the maintenance window, network services may not be available.

Switch, Wii U, 3DS eShops: March 13 from 10:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. PT.

– During the maintenance window, network services may not be available.

It is worth mentioning that almost all of this will take place at dawn and at night, so users should not have such a problem during the mornings and afternoons.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: This is something that was already needed, since this type of debugging had not been done for months. So it will be a matter of being patient to continue using online services normally.