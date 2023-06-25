The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Julian Sands takes a new turn. Late Saturday night in the United States, the US police reported that a group of civilian mountaineers found human remains around 10 in the morning while hiking Mount Baldy, the same one in the that the 65-year-old British actor went missing without trace last January.

According to the authorities, the area is close to the path called Baldy Bowl Trail, through which the interpreter went for a walk from which he never returned for more than five months. “Civilian mountaineers contacted the office of the sheriff of [la ciudad de] Fontana after discovering human remains in an open-air area of ​​Mount Baldy,” explained the department of sheriff of San Bernardino County, to which the city of Fontana belongs, which is located northeast of the city of Los Angeles, in California.

According to the statement, to which they have had access CNN and usa todayinvestigators will have a final and complete identification of the remains next week.

Mount Baldy and specifically that path called Baldy Bowl Trail have always been the search area for Sands, since investigators, after his loss, managed to recover certain signals from his mobile phone that placed him there. All traces of the British vanished on the afternoon of January 13, although it was not until the 19th of that same month that the police announced that he was one of the two hikers who got lost in the area on those days. “At some point that day he left for a walk and, when he did not return, his family reported him missing,” the department spokeswoman said at the time. sheriff from San Bernardino County, Gloria Huerta, in statements to the AP agency.

The search for Sands was activated then, but at that moment, in January, they had to stop it due to the inclement weather that hit California, which this past year has experienced a harsher and more extreme winter than usual, with snowfalls of all kinds. they had seen each other in 40 years. In this time there have been up to eight rescue operations for more than 500 hours to try to find Sands. In fact, a week ago, on Saturday June 17, more than 80 search and rescue volunteers, police officers, two helicopters and drone crews resumed the task, then unsuccessfully. It wasn’t easy either, because the start of the year has been rainy and the beginning of summer continues to leave milder temperatures than usual for this time of year in the State, so much so that in areas as remote as these winter has not finished leaving: “Many of the areas include steeply sloping terrain and ravines, which still have more than three meters of ice and snow,” authorities said in their statement last week. In fact, the family released a statement shortly after: “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with fond memories of him as a fabulous father, husband, explorer, lover of nature and the arts, and as an original and collaborative actor.”

Julian Sands, born 65 years ago in Otley, (a small town north of Leeds, in the heart of England), has lived in Los Angeles for years with his wife, the American writer and journalist Evgenia Citkowitz (a descendant of the famous and millionaire Guinness family), whom he married in 1990 and with whom he has two daughters; In addition, he has an older son, Henry, born from a previous marriage in the mid-1980s. Sands has always been passionate about the mountains and therefore California has been a paradise for him, since going for a walk in the mountains and hiking is a pleasure for thousands of Angelenos and Californians.

The actor, known for his roles in A room with a view (1985), Warlock (1989) and leaving las vegas (1995), as well as in series such as 24 and smallville (where he played Superman’s father), he doesn’t lack mountain experience. He already told in an interview with the british newspaper Guardian in 2020 that three decades ago he went through a trance in the mountains in which he feared for his life: “In the early nineties, in the Andes, when we were trapped in a terrible storm above 20,000 feet with three others”, story. “We were all very bad. Some guys close to us perished; we were very lucky”.