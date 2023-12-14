Some | Meta also released X's challenger in EU countries

The launch of an application competing with Meta X in the EU has been delayed by regulation.

Social media company Meta Platforms has launched the Threads application in the European Union.

According to news agencies AFP and Reuters, the CEO of the American company told about it Mark Zuckerberg in a post on Threads on Thursday.

Threads has been developed as a messaging service competing with X, or the former Twitter. Meta introduced its own messaging app after many users and advertisers rejected the Twitter billionaire Elon Musk's buy it.

Meta released its app globally in July, and it has been launched earlier this year in 100 countries before EU countries.

Meta's management has said that the launch of Threads in European Union countries has been delayed by EU regulation.

Threads Meta's image application works with Instagram credentials.

Meta has said that more than a hundred million users joined Threads within a week of its launch in July.

Instagram has about two billion users around the world.