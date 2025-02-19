When the scientists of the Stares Research Station on the Corsa Coast submerged to study the fish, they followed them and stole the food they had prepared as a reward after the experiments. But something more surprising happened: the fish were only behind the divers who had taken food before. To others, they ignored them. Did they recognize them? A team from the Max Planck Institute for Animal Behavior (MPI-AB) in Germany believes yes.

There are few scientific evidence to demonstrate that fish can recognize humans. A species raised in captivity, the archer fish, was able to recognize images of human faces generated by computer in laboratory experiments. “But no one has ever wondered if the wild fish have the capacity, or even motivation, to recognize us when we enter their underwater world,” says Maëlan Tomasek, of the MPI-AB and co-author of the study published on Wednesday the magazine ‘Biology Letters’.

The team carried out the study eight meters under the water in Stares, in open waters. The fish participated in the tests as “volunteers who could come and go when they wanted to,” explains Katinka Soller, main co -author of the study.

Dressed in a bright red vest, Soller began trying to attract the attention of the fish, which he fed while swimming a distance of 50 meters. Over time, he eliminated the striking signals until he used a simple diving equipment, he kept the hidden food and fed the fish only after they had followed it the full 50 meters.









Among the dozens of species of fish that inhabit the marine station, two species, the oblada and the chopa, were interested in the divers. Chopas are better known for being a baked delight, but scientists were surprised “for their curiosity and their desire to interact with us,” Soller assures this newspaper.

“Once I entered the water, it was a matter of seconds before I saw them swim towards me, apparently coming out of nowhere,” says the researcher. The same fish appeared day after day to join the lessons. Soller even gave them names: “I was ‘Bernie’ with two bright silver scales on the back and ‘alfie’ that had a bite in the caudal fin,” he says.

After twelve days of training, approximately 20 fish followed Soller and she could recognize several of them for their physical features. Then, the team proved if those fish could distinguish Soller from another diver.

On this occasion, Soller diving with Tomasek, whose diving team was slightly different, with some colorful parts of the neoprene suit and fins. Both divers began at the same point and then swam in different directions. The first day, the fish followed both of them equally. “You could see how they struggled to decide who to chase,” says Soller.

But Tomasek never fed the fish that followed him, so from the second day, the number of fish that followed Soller increased significantly. To confirm that the fish were learning to recognize the correct diver, the researchers focused on six fish of the big group to study them individually, and discovered that four of them showed strong positive learning curves throughout the experiment. “This is an interesting result because it shows that the fish did not follow Katinka simply by habit or because there were other fish there,” says Tomasek. “They were aware of both divers, testing each one and learning that Katinka gave the reward at the end of the swim,” he adds.

«It was very exciting to observe how the fish realize that they must make a decision and then decide to follow the right diver. We were able to observe how their decision -making behavior changed: from the beginning, when they seemed to risk and investigate both divers, to a couple of trials later, when they decided without hesitation and seemed insurance of their choice, ”says the researcher.

But when Soller and Tomasek repeated the tests, this time with the same diving team, the fish were not able to distinguish them. For scientists, this was a forceful proof that the fish had associated the differences in the diving team, probably the colors, with each diver. “Almost all fish have a vision of color, so it is not surprising that they learned to associate the correct diver based on colored spots on the body,” says Tomasek.

Under water, we do the same. “The diving masks distort the faces, so we normally rely on the differences between the neoprene costumes, the fins or other parts of the team to recognize us,” says Soller. With more time, the authors say, fish could have learned to pay attention to more subtle human features, such as hair or hands, to distinguish divers. “We already observed them approaching our faces and scrutinizing our bodies,” he adds. “It was as if they were studying us, not vice versa.”

«I am not surprised that these animals, which move in a complex world and interact with a myriad of different species every minute, can recognize humans based on visual signals. I guess the most surprising thing is that we would be surprised that they could do it. This suggests that we could underestimate the capabilities of our submarine cousins, ”says Alex Jordan, lead author of the study.

For Soller, the study «shows that fish are much more complex animals than most people think. The results tell us less about the intelligence of fish itself than about how humans consider it. Human beings must learn to ask the right questions to fish, since they do not necessarily show ‘intelligent behavior’ like the one we are used to. Fish are adapted to an environment very different from ours that can demand different skills. However, we discover that they can adapt individual recognition mechanisms to humans ».

This finding, according to researchers, gives credibility to the possibility that fish may have differentiated relationships with specific humans. For Tomasek, «it can be strange to think that humans share a link with an animal like a fish that is so far from us in the evolutionary tree. But relations between humans and animals can overcome millions of years of evolutionary distance if we bother to pay attention. Now that we know they see us, it’s time for us to see them.