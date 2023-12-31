Some Like It Hot: plot and cast of the film on La7

This evening, 31 December 2023, at 9pm on La7, the film Some Like It Hot, a 1959 film directed by Billy Wilder, will be broadcast. Here is all the information.

Plot

Set in 1929 Chicago during the Prohibition era, the film tells the story of two penniless musicians left without a job: saxophonist Joe (Tony Curtis) and double bass player Jerry (Jack Lemmon). Having become involuntary witnesses of the Valentine's Day massacre – conducted by the gang of mafia boss Al Capone – they are forced to flee to avoid being killed. To cover the gangster's tracks, Joe and Jerry make the crazy decision to get hired in an orchestra made up of only women and leave for Florida, disguising themselves and disguising themselves in the guise of two jazz musicians, Josephine and Daphne.

During the train journey to Miami, the two musicians in disguise meet other members of the group, in particular with Zucchero Kandinsky (Marilyn Monroe), a beautiful ukulele player with an alcohol habit and desperately looking for a billionaire to marry. Joe immediately falls in love with Zucchero, to the point that to win over the beautiful girl he pretends to be a billionaire named Junior on holiday in Miami. To succeed in his plan, the musician takes advantage of the yacht of the real billionaire tycoon Osgood Fielding II (Joe E. Brown), who in the meantime is busy courting Daphne, alias Jerry, with whom he falls madly in love, unaware of the fact that it is actually a man. But the staging planned by the couple of friends cannot go on for long, especially because the infamous Al Capone gang happens to be in the hotel where they are staying…

Some Like It Hot: The cast of the film

We've seen the plot, but who is the cast of the film? Starring: Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, George Raft, Pat O'Brien, Joe E. Brown, Nehemiah Persoff, Joan Shawlee, Billy Gray, George E. Stone, Dave Barry, Edward G. Robinson Jr., Barbara Drew , Beverly Wills.

