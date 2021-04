JAVIER OJEDA Singer, musician and composer Friday, April 2, 2021, 10:54 PM



Surely the month of March has been the hardest month of the pandemic that I have passed. New cancellations and postponements have been added to the death of a friend by the damn bug, and the height of despair arrived when I was already in Madrid and going to the sound check of the concert to which I was going as a guest of singer-songwriter Mario San Rom.