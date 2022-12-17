When the patrol partner went to the house of agent Paola Buforn this Thursday after waiting for her for more than an hour for her to report to her job, he did not have to force the door. The Civil Guard agent from the Cuenca municipality of Quintanar del Rey had left the keys in the lock on the outside. When she opened the door of the house located inside the barracks, she found the corpses of her partner, 42, and those of her daughters, Lara and Iris, presumably killed by shots from a service pistol. Mother. After the crime, the woman committed suicide. The three wore pajamas and were in two different rooms, one of the small ones in the same room as her mother.

According to the first investigations, the woman shot each of her daughters twice at close range. It will be the autopsy that determines if she had put the girls to sleep before with some medicine and other details that allow reproducing those last tragic minutes in that barracks on the outskirts of this town of 8,000 inhabitants that lives in shock by crime. Investigators suspect that the three could have been dead for 24 hours when the partner found the bodies, investigative sources say. On Wednesday, the girls no longer went to school and none answered the phone when their paternal grandparents called. These same sources point out that it is possible that no one heard the at least five shots that Paola fired with her pistol, since very few guards live in the barracks and it is possible that they either were not there or were far away at the time the attack occurred. what happened.

While the Civil Guard continues with the investigation, the father, Santiago Escribano, and his relatives simultaneously experience endless mourning. This Friday the bodies of the girls, ages 11 and 9, arrived at the municipality’s funeral home, and this Saturday they will be buried in the town cemetery. Her mother’s will be transferred directly to Algeciras, where she originally came from. Dozens of relatives and friends have come to the facilities to support an absolutely devastated father, grandparents and uncles. When Santiago has entered the room where his daughters were resting, accompanied by the closest family, the heartbreaking cries of the Escribanos could be heard through the wall. The bustle of relatives and friends in the house where the father and grandparents of the girls reside, a few meters from the Town Hall, was still intense this Friday, although there are not enough words of comfort for a family that will not be the same since that door was opened with a key in the barracks on the outskirts of town.

The whys accumulate in the environment. Although Santiago, the 47-year-old father, and Paola had been separated for more than a year and the relationship did not exist between them, none of the relatives consulted expected that the woman could harm the girls. “She was not nice, nor was she someone you wanted to meet at the table at a family meal, she was introverted and strange, but this…”, pointed out a relative near the Escribano house, which since Thursday has become In the refuge of a broken father. The little ones spent a lot of time in that home, in the care of their grandparents, who were the ones who acted as intermediaries between the ex-partner. The civil guard had never been subjected to psychological treatment inside the force and her colleagues had not noticed any unusual behavior recently. In fact, a few days ago she had gone out for Christmas dinner with her classmates from fitness and no one noticed anything strange.

Shared custody

Although sources of the investigation point to the possible request for joint custody by Santiago as a trigger for the crime, the man’s relatives have strongly denied it. “That woman has killed them because she was bad, nobody had asked for custody here and the divorce proceedings were closed,” said a great-aunt of the minors at the doors of the family home. The main hypothesis of the investigators continues to be that the mother killed the girls to harm the father, so it would be a new case of vicarious violence.

The details of the crime will be revealed with the analysis of the woman’s mobile, the testimonies collected from the environment and the results of the forensic reports. In this case, the objective is not to find a who, but a why and the details of the tragic event. Although it may never be fully understood how Paola was able to pull the trigger four times against her own daughters.

