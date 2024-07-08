Solar Staff: Income of freelance programmers in Russia increased by 40% in six months

In the first six months of 2024, freelance IT specialists in Russia began to earn 40 percent more. On the sharp increase in the income of some IT specialists, citing a study by the service for secure transactions with project performers Solar Staff reports Izvestia newspaper.

In six months, programmers who prefer to work as freelancers began to receive up to 147 thousand rubles per month. The income of marketing managers also increased (plus 16 percent, up to 95 thousand rubles) and copywriters (plus 21 percent, up to 41.2 thousand rubles). Recruiters began to be paid more (plus 53. percent, 46.3 thousand rubles), financial managers (plus 14 percent, 143 thousand rubles), system analysts (plus 8 percent, up to 181 thousand rubles), graphic designers (plus 8 percent, up to 56.5 thousand rubles) and text editors (plus 34 percent, up to 67 thousand rubles).

As noted by Vladimir Koritsky, CEO of Solar Staff, the growth in income of these specialists was the result of the growing demand for qualified HR services, which increase the company’s competitiveness and allow it to develop dynamically. This trend reflects global changes, where flexibility, specialized competencies and efficiency are turning into key success factors.

“The market is adapting to new economic challenges and actively integrating flexible forms of employment. For example, recruiters have become more in demand due to the acceleration of digital transformation and the growing demand for qualified personnel in the IT sector, while financial managers are earning more due to companies’ desire to improve their financial performance and optimize operational activities,” he explained.

As shown by a survey by the consulting company Yakov & Partners and the Romir holding, 39 percent of Russians are not afraid of being fired and are ready to leave their current place of work and move to another one as early as 2024. The experts also calculated that only three percent of respondents were laid off in 2023. Another four percent admitted that they could be forcibly fired in 2025. 12 percent expect to leave their employers of their own free will. Russians are driven to change jobs by the desire to receive a higher salary and improve working conditions.