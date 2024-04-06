Some | “It can be a good start to take out the trash without a phone” – This is how you can get rid of phone addiction

What do you do when you know you're hooked on social media, but you don't have the willpower to get off your phone? In the “Do it this way” story series, HS looks for answers to the readers' problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Ah, again, I wasted a couple of hours browsing the phone, even though I was supposed to be doing something completely different. Self-discipline seems to be just a memory by social media and news feeds. How did this happen again?

Smart technology attracts all kinds of people, consoles the doctor of social psychology and social scientist Suvi Uski.