



As in any major tournament, of any sport, to the excitement of everything that happens within the courts of the Australian Open, which is not exactly little, other things are added beyond their limits. Pikes, praise…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only