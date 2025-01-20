Tennis
Australian Open
A journalist is forced to apologize for his criticism of the Serbian after the tennis player’s refusal to do an interview and the intervention of the Australian prime minister and the American tycoon
As in any major tournament, of any sport, to the excitement of everything that happens within the courts of the Australian Open, which is not exactly little, other things are added beyond their limits. Pikes, praise…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#insulting #comments #sitin #support #Elon #Musk #official #apology #Djokovic
Leave a Reply