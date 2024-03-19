Some | In the Katajanokka Facebook group, there was a vote on whether one user can continue his “jorina” – “I'm going to continue”, says Kalevi Korhonen

Kalevi Korhonen, a janitor living in Katajanokka, has been publishing his stories on Facebook for two years. Not everyone liked it.

A juniper A local janitor was voted on in the Facebook group Kalevi Korhonen about the fate of the “jorinos”.

Korhosen used to publish his daily stories about everyday life in Katajanokka in a local group. HS wrote from updates called jorinos last year.

The result was clear. 94 percent of the 700 voters were of the opinion that talkkar's rants, i.e. writings, should be allowed to continue in the group, and that a separate group should not be established for them. The group has a total of almost 4,500 members.

In the comments, Korho is described as “the voice of Skatta” and “a big part of Skatta”.

“Let Kalev tell stories. The soul and salt of any neighborhood are its old residents' knowledge and memories of the past,” the group writes.

Korhonen is happy with the result.

“A really great and positive thing. I was even called the king of Katajanokka,” Korhonen laughs.

“I got goosebumps when I heard about it.”

Korhonen is happy that his stories are read. When he started publishing in the group, he was afraid that the writings would be too childish. The fear has dissipated.

“People like my writings like crazy porridge and they are expected. The best stories always get more than 400 likes.”

Korhonen is happy that there was a vote on the continuation of the publication of jorinos. “The buttonholes must have caught their fingers,” the janitor laughs.

It is good for Korhos that the continuation of the stories was voted on. He knows that “a few clickers” have complained about the writings and reported them to maintenance.

“They wanted to put me in the qualifiers, that there should be a separate group. Since the result of the vote is so clearly positive, I'm going to continue writing. They really got the buttonholes on their fingers.”

When HS wrote about Korhose a year ago, he started getting huge attention all over Finland. He was even invited to the Parliament for a visit.

“People still come to clap and chat when I sweep the street. We also communicate a lot through Facebook.”

Retired Korhonen, who has been around for “years”, still manages two properties and a small park owned by four properties in Katajanokka. The days are filled with janitor's work such as sweeping street sand, snow work, opening doors and mowing the lawn in the summer.

Korhose, who has lived in Katajanokka for 30 years, has plenty of stories about the area's history. He doesn't plan for Jorinoi, but they often arise at night.

“I've always been a night owl. I read and write late and from there a thought flashes, one or two thoughts pop up. All writings are created ex-tempore,” he explains.

Korhonen plans to continue working as a caretaker and writing stories. In addition to physical work, the pensioner likes cycling. Last year, 3,300 kilometers were recorded on the odometer.

Encouraging feedback helps to cope and continue writing.

“I was told to just let it burn. Clickers do not have to read the writings.”