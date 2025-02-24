Back in 2006, at the dawn of Diego Pablo Simeone’s career as a coach, Cholo directed Estudiantes de la Plata and pronounced a phrase that would become one of his head of header: “The effort is not negotiated.” At that time … Giuliano Simeone (18-12-2002, Rome) barely turned four, but had to be recorded in that child’s mind, since it has become the perfect paradigm of that philosophy.

«Giuliano has that claw, that sacrifice, that Argentine passion. In each training it gave 120 %, in all parties it gave everything, many times even exaggerated. Not dosing efforts ». Who describes it in this way for ABC is Juan Carlos Carcedowhich was his coach in his first professional stage at Real Zaragoza (2022-23).

It is what some have come to call how the ‘DNA Simeone’. This is defined Daniel Brizuelathat he was director of ‘scouting’ in the Infanta-Juvenile categories of River Plate between 2016 and 2021: «It has those values, that resilience, that perseverance. That person you are going to have to kill him so that he cannot or don’t advance. And he demonstrates it in each game, he does not give you absolutely anything or a second of the game ».

Giuliano enters River schools with seven years. At that time he lived with his mother, the model Carolina Baldini, who had just separated from Simeone after two decades together. Gabriel Rodríguezwho has been working as director of the lower categories of River for more than 24 years, it was the one who decided that Giuliano made the jump from the schools: «I went up with twelve years to the children. I had the three children of Cholo, the three very disciplined, very professional since children. Giovanni and Gianluca were front, but Giuliano was different, he was not a static player, he fell through both bands, he had a lot of arrival and participation. He was not a scorer, but it was very important in the lower ones. We even become champion of eighth division (14-15 years) with a goal in the last day ».

«In talks that I had with Cholo, I always bet on Giuliano, I had a lot of confidence, he considered that he was going to go very far. Although I always bet more on Giovanni, I had a lot of goal smell, ”Rodríguez confesses.

Brizuela, who has discovered some of the young pearls of Argentine football such as Echeverri (Manchester City) and Buonanotte (Leicester), also states that he saw “a plus” in the little one of the Simeone: “He had the father’s heart. A vehemence, an aggressiveness to attack and to defend … in Argentina we are surprised by its transformation, adapts to new positions and even improves its benefits. The process he did with Cholo has reconvert it in a callable player for the national team, which perhaps as a striker did not have that course ».

In the summer of 2019, still with 16 years, Giuliano left for River to go in the Juveniles of Atlético de Madrid. In Argentina it was published that it went “without permission” and with discomfort by the club, since River received no amount for its transfer. “He was not age for a first professional contract and for family reasons the father spoke with the president, Rodolfo Donofrio, and told them that he wanted to take him to Spain to be close to him,” explains Gabriel Rodríguez.

From the technical bodies that have directed Giuliano in the Colchonera quarry they say that he was a boy who had the focus that he wanted to be professional, with very clear ideas. It has been growing brutally these years, with more quality than people think, do not bargain an effort, it is constant and in the rest hours it takes care of the most.

The youngest of the Simeone debuts at Atlético de Madrid B with 18 years old. Who knew him well at that stage was the captain of the subsidiary the year of the promotion from third to second RFEF (2021-2022), Sergio Camuswho explains to ABC what his arrival at ‘B’ was: «Nacho Fernández makes him debut against the Poblense and scores a goal. He adapted very well, training his life, and nobody gets him out of there.

But that Atlético B descends, loses two categories, and Giulian becomes an angular piece of the project to ascend: with 25 goals Pichichi ends of the category. «He had a daily commitment that looked like a veteran, contributed ideas for the team … and we chose him as one of the captains. Everything was: win, win, win. Training in a party had to win, in a small one had to win, you always had to win.

Today defense at the SD Tarazona (First RFEF) was one of the classmates with Giulian roasted to Cholo’s house. We had incredible treatment, more than colleagues ».

And they also had a series of choreographies to celebrate the goals: «We repeated gestures of characters from the play, FIFA or Warzone, a shooting video game. He had a special celebration with Carlos Martín (his best friend still today), but if he wasn’t, he did with me. Sometimes we recorded on Twitch some game and people told us: celebrate the next goal with this gesture that I am going to see you. And we did it.

That great season allowed Giulian to debut with the first team in an Atlético-Granada in the Metropolitan. But Camus says that he took “normally” having fulfilled that dream. «He told us that he was going to remain the same and that when the opportunity came, I was going to do my best to stay. His goal was always to succeed in Atleti ».

To do this, he had to do the mili with two assignments, the first in Zaragoza. “As I have friendship with Tevenet I asked him and he told me that it was a success that we brought him, that he was a winner, that the passage of third RFEF to Second Division was going to be great, but that he was someone hungry to overcome it,” explains Carcedo , who acknowledges that it came as “second or third option in the lead.” From day 3 he became a starter, he was the Pichichi of the team with nine goals and the fans Maña ended the season chanting “Giuliano, stay”: “From very soon he won the locker room for his ability to work and sacrifice. People in La Romareda like good football, but he values ​​the effort a lot and became an idol in a short time ».

And the current coach of Pafos Chipriot says that «he only lacks the pause, better choose the options he has in attack. All the help it does is very good for the block, but the strikers also have to be fresh to be more successful in the last definitions. But surely he will achieve that pause over time ».

Then the Alavés arrived, where a fracture of fibula in August left him very chemically touched the first weeks and had him without playing five months. However, also in Vitoria the campaign ended as a starter and with the club asking for its continuity.

Giuliano had many ballots to repeat assignment this year in Alavés (his friend Carlos Martín was finally there). He stayed in the Metropolitan as the theoretical revulsion and it was difficult to start adding minutes. But for almost four months it has been indisputable and adds four goals and six assists.

Has your last name helped you? It is the doubt that he always looms with every son of former soccer player, and more if the father is the coach of the team. Sergio Camus speaks without taping of this situation and recognizes that there was some comment at the mattress subsidiary: «In a costume there are many people, players who do not participate so much, and there are always envy and some criticism that I was there for being who he was. But you just had to see him train and play. And the coach was not dumb: he was playing his post and put it because he gave up ».

«For being ‘the son of’ you are not going to play in a team as big as Atlético. You are up to it or you are out. Marcelo Gallardo’s three children were in River and none played first, ”says Brizuela. And Rodríguez asserts that «it is an ungrateful situation. It demands a greater commitment and responsibility of both, but plays because it is demonstrating it, nobody gave him anything ».

«Giulian will always live with that, but he takes it very natural, he doesn’t care. And the father knowing how he is, if Giulian does not yield, he does not put it. He is a world top coach who does not marry his son, or with Griezmann, or with Luis Suarez when he was. He who is not worth it, does not put it, ”says the former Athletic B.