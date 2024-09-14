GSC Game World has released some new images from STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl which show some of the real places reconstructed in the game. To further understand the accuracy of the work done by the development team, he compared them with photos of the real places. In fact, the resemblance is truly astonishing, as you can see for yourself.

The comparison

The first two images show Zatonor the area of ​​the port of Prypiat, which was active long before the arrival of the nuclear power plant, but then became the center of the movement of goods for the same. The developers explained that after the second catastrophe there was a rapid drying up of the reservoir, which turned the place into a radioactive swamp, where the factions fighting for the treasures of the Zone began to war.

Zaton in a photo from Project Chornobyl Zone – Radioactive Team

Zaton in the game

The next two images are dedicated to Dugaa top secret military project designed to detect potential air raids. It is a huge antenna approximately 150 meters high, virtually always visible in the western region of the Zone. In the game it is under the control of the military.

Duga pictured in a photo from the GSC Game World archive

Duga in the game

There Red Fortress It is a construction block of the nuclear power plant that was never completed, extremely dangerous to explore even before the Second Catastrophe due to its precarious state.

The Red Fortress in a photo by Ihor Khomych

The Red Keep in the game

Pripyatfinally, is the city that was most affected by the nuclear power plant disaster, which transformed it into a ghost town, with buildings and structures that have been abandoned for years. In the game it will be a battlefield with very heated clashes.

Prypiat in a photo by Ihor Khomych

Prypiat in the game

For the rest we remind you that STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be available for PC and Xbox Series X and S on November 20, 2024.. It should also be coming to PlayStation 5 later, but there is no confirmation on this yet.