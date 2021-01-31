On January 31, the United Kingdom officially began the visa processes for citizenship for Hong Kongers and, in recent days, several residents of the semi-autonomous island have arrived in British territory to begin the process, fearing the Chinese repression.

From this Sunday, Hong Kong residents can apply for a new visa that offers them the opportunity to become British citizens, an offer from London after China’s imposition of a national security law, which has left hundreds of detainees after protesting. in the former colony of the United Kingdom to demand greater freedoms.

In recent days, dozens of Hong Kongers have arrived in British territory to start the process, which consists first of obtaining a residence and work permit for five years – through the so-called British Overseas Passport (BNO) – and then they can apply the citizenship. One of the conditions for applicants is to show that they have enough money to live at least six months.

“I love Hong Kong so much, but what has happened is so stressful. When the UK announced the visa option, my husband and I talked about it that night, and we made up our minds pretty fast. ” https://t.co/5cXcsNoH4T – The Times (@thetimes) January 30, 2021

Among those who came to the UK is Cindy, a woman who had several properties with her husband and a business in Hong Kong, but who last week moved to London and left everything behind to move in with her family. Not even a pandemic stopped them.

“Getting uprooted like this is definitely not easy. But things got uglier last year, the government was really pushing us away (…) Everything we value, freedom of expression, fair elections, general freedoms, has eroded. It is no longer the Hong Kong we used to know, it is no longer a place we can call home, “explained the businesswoman and mother of two young children who did not give her last name, fearing repercussions for speaking out against Beijing.

Cindy said that she and other Hong Kongers prefer to access the immigration process as soon as possible because they are afraid that the Chinese government will begin to block a possible mass exodus.

For his part, Anson Law, a 25-year-old who works in sales, said he would consider moving to the UK despite the difficult economic times the world is going through.

“It is still better than Hong Kong. For example, for young people like us who do not know how to live or survive here,” he stressed. Although he added that many are still studying the situation before moving in the near future.

A UK “lifeboat” with no place for most protesters

The British Government justified the measure by claiming that China is not fulfilling the commitments made during the handover of Hong Kong in 1997, which implied guaranteeing the freedoms and autonomy of the territory for at least fifty years. Although London claims to offer a way out of Beijing’s repressive measures, some accuse Boris Johnson’s Executive of hypocrisy, since it reaches very few pro-democracy activists.

“For all those who fear for their freedom, it is an emergency exit and they will surely leave,” Pierre Grosser, a historian specializing in international relations at the Institute for Political Studies in Paris, known as Sciences Po, told France 24. “But I don’t see a big wave of immigration,” he added.

“In fact, pro-democrats have no other options,” Katherine continued, from the Lion Rock Hill UK group , which promotes Hong Kong culture in the UK. “Most of the protesters in the last two years are not yet 24 years old: they are not worried about the BNO!”, He clarified in dialogue with France 24.

It so happens that only Hong Kong citizens born before the 1997 handover are eligible for the BNO passport, that is, 70% of Hong Kong’s population, estimated at 7.5 million.

A protester displays his British overseas passport during a demonstration commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre in Hong Kong on June 4, 2020. © Tyrone Siu / Reuters

“This is British hypocrisy,” Jean-Yves Colin, an expert on North Asia at the Asia Center, told France 24. “In part, the British admit by passing on their guilt for handing over Hong Kong to Beijing, but they could also use this opportunity to replace European workers who left after Brexit with people from Hong Kong! And restore their image,” suggests.

“However, there may be a majority of Hong Kong’s population over the age of 25 who would rather leave, rather than live without liberties or be detained by the police without a valid reason,” added Katherine from Lion Rock Hill UK.

The United Kingdom opens the process, several months after its announcement

Although the plan was announced by the Government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in July 2020, the official opening took place on January 31.

“Before the BNO visa announcement in July, we didn’t have a lot of inquiries about UK immigration, maybe less than 10 calls per month (…) Now we get around 10 to 15 calls a day asking about it,” Andrew explained. Lo, founder of Anlex Immigration Consultants. in Hong Kong.

While it is unknown how many Hong Kong people want to claim the new system, BNO passport applications have increased by more than 300% since the security law went into effect in late June, according to London. As of mid-January, there were 733,000 BNO holders. The British Government estimates that 150,000 Hong Kongers could arrive in the next twelve months and 322,000 in the next five years.

London’s reasons are that, in 1997, when it returned to its then colony and it became a special administrative region of China, the United Kingdom offered Hong Kongers the British overseas passport. Until now, these people could only visit the UK for six months without needing a visa, but they had no right to live or work there.

Johnson said his government provides the immigration opportunity because his country owes a debt to the Hong Kong people. The offer came the same month that Beijing imposed the so-called national security law, which includes life sentences for those who, in its opinion, commit the crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

That regulation was launched amid massive protests in recent years in which Hong Kongers have protested to demand greater freedoms from China.

Beijing threatens retaliation

The UK decision aroused the anger of the Chinese government. On Friday, Beijing announced that it will not recognize British overseas passports, a symbolic decision, given that the BNO only has value in London.

But the Chinese Executive did not rule out “other measures”, although it is not yet clear what steps it will take against those who accept London’s offer. Local press has reported that the Chinese government could prevent them from participating in local elections, working in official functions, or banning dual citizenship.

“I believe that at a certain point, the Chinese authorities will do everything possible to prevent the people of Hong Kong from leaving,” predicted Jean-Yves Colin of the Asia Center.

On Sunday, China’s new official agency accused London of having a “colonial mentality” and warned that the new agreements would damage “bilateral relations” and the “long-term interests of the United Kingdom”.

With information from Reuters, AP and the France 24 article in French