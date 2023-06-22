After more than a year of brutal cancellations and layoffs at HBOit seems that the devotion of the CEO of Warner Bros. discovery, David Zaslav, for generating quick income is still as strong as ever. As reported by Deadline yesterday, Warner Bros. Discovery could be licensing original series of HBO to Netflix. Deadline’s sources claim that this is a financial move with which the old guard of HBO disagrees, but that it is necessary to strengthen financial results. They also point out that the deal may not come to fruition.

It is rumored that the series that would be the subject of this agreement is “insecure” by Issa Rae, which aired on HBO for five seasons until December 2021. Other series could follow suit. The agreement would not be exclusive; Warner Bros. Discovery would still have the ability to show the series on its own platform, Max.

This would not be the first time that a television series or a movie has been broadcast on two different streaming platforms. Thanks to some contractual agreements, you can currently see “Avatar: The Way of Water” both in disneyplus like in Max. However, this would be the first big streaming deal for Warner Bros. Discovery since it sold a package of canceled shows to free ad-supported television (FAST) networks, including Roku and tube, at the beginning of this year. These programs includedWestworld“, which was recently cancelled, and the unaired episodes of the Joss Whedon series, “The Nevers“.

While it’s unusual for a streaming service owner to sell content to competitors, for years this was commonplace. In 2014, Warner Bros. licensed some of its most popular series to Amazon Prime Videoincluding “the sopranos” and “The Wire“, and before that, he syndicated edited versions of some series to TBS and TV Guide. It was only in recent years as streaming services sought to create their own content fiefdoms that the sale of shows to competing services slowed.

But last year, Zaslav made it clear that his company was “open for business” and that they would not sacrifice their bottom line just to secure more subscribers to Max.

“We have tons of content that has been down just for purely principled reasons,” Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels said at a Bank of America event last year.

The current rumored licensing deal comes after the recent rebranding and relaunch of wbd of HBO Max just like Maxwhich included a new price level for 4K video and some signs that the rollout was rushed, resulting in an embarrassing issue with credits for which wbd he was forced to apologize, as he lumped writers, directors and everyone else under the heading of “creators”, angering the striking writers of the WGA (Writers Association of America).

There are many reasons not to agree with Zaslav’s “open for business” approach, but being able to watch high-quality shows like the ones HBO is known across multiple platforms is rare, as first-party content accumulates in streaming trenches. And it’s a nicer story than a movie that people put time and work into getting canceled for tax reasons.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: There should be some kind of bundle, I like what Telmex does with Claro and Paramount+, even Disney+ and Stars, but at least personally I think it’s nonsense to pay for all the services when you hardly have time to watch a series, even with children, I think there is no reason to pay for more than two services at a time. And this decision by HBO is part of the consequences, there is too much supply and you can’t see all the content.