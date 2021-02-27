«The Golden Globes are to the Oscars what Kim Kardashian to Kate Middleton. More scandalous, more trash, a little more drunk. And more easily affordable. Nothing has been proven. This is how the comedian Ricky Gervais defined in the 2012 ceremony some awards that he has presented on several occasions and that in Spain we will see at dawn from Sunday to Monday (Movistar Plus, from 2 in the morning). The alcohol that runs on the tables where the stars sit makes the gala always more fun and uninhibited than the Oscars, although this year the pandemic forces it to adopt a virtual format. There will be no red carpet and the winners will thank their statuette via zoom from home. Two comedic actresses will share the presentation duties: Amy Poehler from the Beverly Hilton and Tina Fey from Rockefeller Center in New York. Netflix, whose productions accumulate 42 nominations, is seen as the great winner of an atypical ceremony in which films like ‘Nomadland’, ‘Mank’ and ‘The judgment of the 7 of Chicago’ will shine, while in series the prizes ‘The Crown’, ‘Gambit of Lady’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ will be distributed.

Everything will be different this year at the Golden Globes because of the coronavirus. However, the most relevant thing about this edition is that, for the first time in the 78-year history of the awards, the ethics of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) have been challenged, made up of 87 privileged journalists who are honored by the industry to secure nominations in the run-up to the Oscars. Both reports from ‘Los Angeles Times’ Y ‘New York Times’ they do not leave a puppet with a head. The association formed in the 1940s by foreign correspondents in Hollywood in order to gain access to the stars has become a club closed to new hires and easily influenced by the studios. The ‘New York Times’ calculates that the association, exempt from taxes as it is not for profit, has in its checking account 55 million dollars in ‘cash’. Its great asset is the Golden Globes gala, for which rights NBC paid 60 million dollars in 2018. While the Oscars and Emmys have lost millions of viewers in recent years, the Globes remain with an audience that fluctuates between 18 and 20 million.

‘Nomadland’ (above), ‘The trial of the Chicago 7’ and ‘Mank’ are the films that sound like favorites in an edition in which Netflix, producer of the last two, accumulates 42 nominations. The winners will thank the statuette from their homes.

According to your Web page, HFPA members represent 55 countries and reach more than 250 million readers, although their names are not listed. Being in this exclusive club allows you to attend ‘junkets’ with the main stars, the main livelihood for any ‘freelancer’ in Los Angeles who wants to sell their songs to major media. Along with names like those of Rocío Ayuso, that he publishes in ‘El País’, or Silvia Bizio, who does it in ‘La República’, the newspaper ‘LA Times’ has found other less ‘serious’ journalists: the actress Lisa lu, who plays the grandmother in the movie ‘Crazy Rich Asians’; Margaret Gardiner, the first South African to win the Miss Universe title in 1978; the Indian Noel de Souza, what he played as Gandhi in an episode of ‘Star Trek: Voyager’; Y Yola Czarderska-Hayek, a ‘socialite’ popular for her furs and jewelry, who on her Facebook page describes herself as ‘the first Polish lady of Hollywood’.

Other members of the Foreign Press Association are the Russian bodybuilder and actor Alexander Nevsky, seen in titles like ‘Maximum Impact’ and ‘Showdown in Manila’, or a Norwegian journalist who at 90 years of age can see few films since he is deaf and legally blind. There are no African Americans in the organization. “Many of them work for media that I have never heard of,” certifies a publicist. They charge $ 1,200 a month to moderate conferences and $ 8,000 to participate in the annual donation dinner. Members of the industry speak of HFPA journalists falling asleep in the passes and shouting discussions among themselves at press conferences over internal squabbles. They are more interested in events than in movies. Some have already been caught trying to sell their seats at the Golden Globes gala, such as the Bangladeshi Munawar Hosain, who was asking for them $ 39,000.

In theory, the members of the HFPA cannot receive gifts worth more than 125 dollars (103 euros), but the studios and platforms know how to bend their wills. This year’s Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris’ It has had terrible reviews, but it aspires to two Golden Globes. In September 2019, dozens of members of the association visited the filming in Paris and stayed with expenses paid at the Hotel Península, where the cheapest room costs 1,150 euros per night.

The Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa denounced the association last year after their application for membership was denied. The complaint based on the “culture of corruption” was dismissed by a judge, although Flaa has presented an appeal pending resolution, joined by the Spanish Rosa Gamazo.