March 31 was marked by shocking news for the world of video games. E3, one of the biggest events in the middle, was canceled both physically and virtually. However, there is no reason to cry, since the Summer Game Fest still standing to fill us with ads.

This emerged in 2020 as an alternative to that year’s E3, in which everyone took shelter from the pandemic. Now that the news of the cancellation of that great event has arrived, the organizers of SGF They confirmed their return for this 2022.

Summer Game Fest is still on and will kick off with a live show

Through his social networks SGF confirmed that this event will be held again this year. Along with this, they shared more information about what players can expect throughout its duration. It seems that we will be covered in terms of news from the world of video games.

The Summer Game Fest will start with a live show called ‘The Kickoff Show‘. In this there will be several announcements of new games, in addition to spaces for developers. Here the studies Double finecreators of Psychonautsand the digital store, iam8bitThey will have their time in the spotlight.

There are no exact dates confirmed yet, but it is expected that the Summer Game Fest take place in June. Geoff Keighley, organizer of the event, invited his followers to stay tuned. According to him, there will be very striking new elements for its 2022 edition.

Summer Game Fest It already has a very good track record with respect to the things that are presented there. It was during this event last year that we found out about the release date of Elden Ring. Who knows what new surprises they have in store for us this year. Will it fill the void left by E3?

