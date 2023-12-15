Some | Giant Whatsapp Groups For Kids Are Now Sharing Shocking Content – Make This Simple Setup Now

The police are warning parents about WhatsApp groups that distribute material harmful to children.

Central Crime Police urged parents to change their children's Whatsapp app settings after warning on Monday about Whatsapp groups sharing material harmful to children.

In message groups aimed at children and young people, material containing sexual abuse of children, pornography and violence has been shared.

The growth of message groups has been influenced by the basic setting of the Whatsapp messaging application, which allows you to add people you don't know to the message group.

Whatsapp-application's settings can be adjusted so that only people saved in the phone's contact information can add the child as a member of the Whatsapp group.

The settings can be adjusted from the You header in the lower right corner of Whatsapp, behind which is the Privacy header.

Screenshot from the Whatsapp application.

This one after, through the Groups heading, you can change the settings so that only those saved in the phone's contact information can add the user as a member of the Whasapp group.

Next a menu opens with three options. The basic setting of the Whatsapp messaging app is Allwhich means anyone can add to groups.

The basic setting can be changed by selecting either Contact information or Contact information except…

Screenshot from the Whatsapp application.

KRP's groups can have up to hundreds of users who don't know each other.

The police in Eastern Uusimaa warned earlier this week about a similar group, which went by the name Finland's largest WhatsApp group. Adults were encouraged to discuss the content of the group with the children if necessary and to file a criminal complaint for content that is clearly against the law.