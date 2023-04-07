Elux Legend 3500 Puff Bar is one of the trending Disposable vapes due to its beguiling appearance and incredible features. The device has recently hit the market and has become tremendously popular in a short span of time. With its exceptional qualities and finest attributes, there is no doubt the device has a long way to go.

Description

The Elux Legend 3500 Puff Bar is a type of disposable vape pen. It is marketed as a convenient and easy-to-use option for vaping enthusiasts, particularly those who are looking for a high-capacity device that can deliver a large number of puffs before needing to be replaced.

The device features a built-in 3500mAh battery, which is designed to provide long-lasting power for extended vaping sessions. It also comes with a large e-liquid capacity, allowing users to enjoy a high volume of vapor before needing to refill or replace the device.

Appearance & Features

The Elux Legend 3500 Puffs is a disposable vaping device that comes in a sleek, cylindrical shape with a colorful exterior. It features a soft-touch finish for a comfortable grip, and its compact design makes it easy to carry and use on-the-go.

The device has a built-in 3500mAh battery that provides long-lasting power for extended vaping sessions. It also has a large e-liquid capacity of 6.5ml, which is designed to provide up to 3500 puffs before needing to be replaced.

The Elux Legend 3500 Puffs features a draw-activated firing mechanism, meaning that there are no buttons to press – simply inhale on the mouthpiece to activate the device and produce vapor. The device also has an LED light that illuminates when in use, which can be helpful for keeping track of battery life.

Key Specifications

Here are some key specifications of the Elux Legend 3500 Puff Bar:

Battery Capacity: 3500mAh

E-liquid Capacity: 6.5ml

Puff Count: Up to 3500 puffs

Nicotine Strength: 5% (50mg) salt nicotine

Firing Mechanism: Draw-activated

Size: 18mm x 100mm

LED Light Indicator: Yes

Flavors: Various available

Disposable: Yes

Flavours

The Elux Legend 3500 disposable vape pen is available in a variety of flavors, including:

Banana Ice

Blue Razz

Cool Mint

Cotton Candy

Energy Drink

Guava Ice

Mango Ice

Peach Ice

Pineapple Lemonade

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Watermelon

Watermelon Ice

Purchase channel

The Elux Legend 3500 Puff Bar is a disposable vaping device that can be purchased from a variety of channels, depending on your location and local regulations. Some common purchase channels for vaping products include:

Vape shops or specialty stores: You may be able to find the Elux Legend 3500 Puff Bar at local vape shops or specialty stores that sell vaping products.

Online retailers: There are many online retailers that sell vaping products, including disposable vape pens like the Elux Legend 3500 Puff Bar. Be sure to check the reviews and ratings of the seller before making a purchase to ensure a safe and reliable transaction.

Convenience stores or gas stations: In some regions, disposable vape pens may be available for purchase at convenience stores or gas stations.

It’s important to note that regulations around the sale and use of vaping products can vary depending on your location, and some jurisdictions may restrict or prohibit the sale of certain types of vaping products.

Potential risk

It’s important to understand that vaping, including the use of disposable vape pens like the Elux Legend 3500 Puff Bar, carries potential health risks. Here are some of the potential dangers of using disposable vape pens:

Nicotine addiction: The Elux Legend 3500 Puff Bar, like many other disposable vape pens, contains nicotine, which is an addictive substance that can lead to dependence with continued use.

Respiratory issues: Vaping can cause respiratory issues, including coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. The inhalation of vaporized chemicals and additives can also irritate the lungs and cause inflammation.

Cardiovascular issues: Nicotine can increase heart rate and blood pressure, which can put strain on the cardiovascular system and increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Toxic chemicals: The chemicals and additives used in vaping products, including disposable vape pens like the Elux Legend 3500 Puff Bar, can produce harmful substances when heated and inhaled, including formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, and acrolein.

Lung injury: In some cases, vaping has been associated with lung injury, including a condition known as vaping-associated lung injury (VALI) or e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury (EVALI).

It’s important to note that these potential dangers are not limited to the Elux Legend 3500 Puff Bar, but apply to vaping in general, including the use of other types of disposable vape pens and vaping devices.