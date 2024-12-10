The 2024 Christmas Lottery Extraordinary Draw is just around the corner. Everyone who participates in this long-awaited event dreams of getting it the fat man.

This prize distributes a total of 4,000,000 euros to the serieswhich is equivalent to 400,000 euros per tenth and 20,000 euros for every euro played. An amount that, without a doubt, can change your life forever.

The truth is that win or not an award in the Christmas Lottery it only depends on one factor: the luck. For this reason, there are those who do not have any preference when choosing the tenth and simply trust that chance is on their side.

Others, however, are more superstitious and prefer to be the ones themselves. choose your ticket numbers. So that their option is closer to success than failure, they usually look at the methods that the lucky ones from previous years have used.









Furthermore, there are gambling experts who have created their own statistics to find the key. At Betsson they have carried out an analysis of all the winning combinations from 1812 to 2023. As they explain, the objective is “to identify the most recurring digits and suggest those that could be considered lucky this year.”

The most common numbers in the Christmas Lottery Jackpot, according to gambling experts

Historical data suggests that “certain digits tend to appear more frequently in winning numbers from the Christmas Lottery Jackpot». These are the conclusions they have drawn after the study.

First of all, the number 0 is the one that gives off the most luckwith a total of 154 appearances throughout all the draws. This number appears most frequently in the first figure, with 65 appearances, being the one that has opened the winning numbers the most times. Furthermore, 0 also has a significant presence in the third position (27 appearances) and in the last position (23 appearances).

He number 5 It occupies second place in terms of frequency of appearance, with a total of 124. Its greatest presence occurs in the last figure, with 32 occasions. This makes it the most common digit in that position among the winning numbers.

The most frequent numbers of the Christmas Lottery Gordo





The numbers 2 and 4 They share third place with 110 appearances each. The 2 has a greater presence in the second figure (29 appearances), followed by the third figure (20 appearances). On the other hand, the number 4 presents a more balanced distribution with 23 appearances in the first figure and 27 in the last figure.

The winning number of the Gordo of the Christmas Lottery 2024, according to gambling experts

By looking at the most frequent figures in key positions, such as the 0 in the first figure, a Gordo prediction based on these historical patterns for the 2024 Christmas Lottery Extraordinary Draw could be the 03695 or the 06595.