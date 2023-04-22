Sylvia Anderson, a food hygiene consultant in London, said that hard fruits and vegetables are often safe after some mold appears, as long as you cut off the moldy parts, but sauces and bread carry health risks once they have been exposed to mold.

She said hard foods are safe because mold can’t penetrate deeply, but cautioned that this is not the case with softer, wetter items.

According to the British Daily Mail, some types of mold are dangerous to foods, as they can cause allergic reactions and respiratory problems.

Some types of mold can also release “mycotoxins” into foods, which are toxic substances that can cause food poisoning.

Among those choosing to remove mold from foods and then continue eating them is former UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who said she would rather scrape the mold off the top of a jar of jam than throw it away entirely.

Here is a list of foods that you can and cannot eat when they have mold on their surface:

The appearance of mold means the need to get rid of foods such as: