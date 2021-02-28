The most anticipated moment of the Feroz gala that takes place this Tuesday (8.30 pm, broadcast on the awards channel on YouTube) It will not be to find out if ‘Homeland’ beats ‘Anti-riot’ as the best series or if ‘Rosa’s wedding’ is the best film of the year beating ‘The girls’. Do not. The audience peak will come when Victoria Abril collects her Feroz de Honor after the press conference that he gave last Thursday and that the actress turned into a denialist rally of the pandemic. It did so in Alcobendas, the venue for the initially planned awards, a municipality with a high contagion rate that until Monday has not been able to lift restrictions on mobility. This forced the Feroz organization to move the gala to the Coliseum Theater on Madrid’s Gran Vía. April has already announced that it will appear without a mask.

The Association of Film Informers (AICE) that awards the awards has distanced itself from its views on vaccines. He has specified that the actress will not walk the red carpet although she will collect the award and will be alone on stage. His attitude contrasts with that of the San Sebastian Festival, which in its last edition withdrew accreditation and expelled director Eugene Green for his refusal to wear a mask during the screening of his film ‘Atarrabi et Mikelats’. The Ertzaintza processed an administrative complaint for failing to comply with sanitary measures. The delirious statements of April have monopolized the informative attention on the eighth edition of some awards that, unlike the Goya this coming Saturday, are held in person. Journalists, actors and filmmakers will mingle in the stalls following a sanitary protocol. This year there will be no traditional round tables like the Golden Globes.

The Feroz promise a “sugary and restorative” ceremony. “The pandemic has us depressed and exhausted,” acknowledges the president of AICE, María Guerra: “Obviously we are not going to deny the moral and economic bump that covid-19 has meant, however, we intend to flee from the tear. We are going to celebrate the guts of the Spanish audiovisual industry, which in 2020 has produced an excellent harvest in fiction and documentaries ». The actress Pilar Castro will lead a gala written by Isabel Calderón and Lucía Litmajer, creators of the show ‘Deformed Weekly’. The staff of Spanish cinema has confirmed their attendance: Mario Casas, Candela Peña, Álex García, Verónica Echegui, Eduard Fernández, Raúl Arévalo, the Javis, Javier Cámara, Megan Montaner, Macarena Gómez, Carmen Machi, Nathalie Poza, Juan Diego Botto , Natalia de Molina, Paco León, Loles León, Jorge Sanz …

Candela Peña in ‘Rosa’s Wedding’, which aspires to 9 Feroz Awards.

2020 has been the year of the series. ‘Homeland’ part as favorite with seven nominations, almost all for its splendid cast: as protagonists Elena Irureta and Ane Gabarain and in supporting roles Loreto Mauleón, Susana Abaitua, Eneko Sagardoy and Mikel Laskurain. The great rival of the adaptation of Fernando Aramburu produced by HBO is ‘Riot gear’, of Movistar Plus, which has six candidates. Along with its creators, Rodrigo Sorogoyen and Isabel Peña, its interpreters have a prize option: Vicky Luengo, Álex García, Hovik Keuchkerian, Patrick Criado and Raúl Arévalo. Tied in number of nominations, the terrifying ’30 coins’ that Álex de la Iglesia has directed for HBO also boasts a cast that can take a statuette home: Eduard Fernández, Megan Montaner, Macarena Gómez, Carmen Machi and Manolo Solo.

In the cinematographic section, Icíar Bollaín monopolizes nine candidacies with ‘Rosa’s wedding’, a comedy that vindicates with laughter but with depth the self-esteem of so many women consecrated to others. Candela Peña in a state of grace, Nathalie Poza, Paula Usero and Ramón Barea can go on stage to pick up their Feroz. More award-winning by film journalists despite adding three fewer nominations than ‘Rosa’s wedding’ appears ‘The girls’, debut of Pilar Palomero. The Zaragoza director draws on her experience in a nuns’ school to recover the adolescence of an eleven-year-old girl (Andrea Fandos), daughter of a widowed mother (Natalia de Molina), in the prosperous and fallera Spain of 1992. A Basque production , ‘Akelarre’, by Pablo Agüero, you can also take the Feroz for best drama and the lead actress for Amaia Aberasturi.

Nominations for the Feroz Awards

Best Dramatic Film

‘Akelarre’

‘Ane’

‘The girls’

‘You will not kill’

Best Comedy Movie

‘Rosa’s wedding’

‘The Europeans’

‘Regrettable stories’

‘Secret origins’

‘Sentimental’

Best direction

Icíar Bollaín for ‘Rosa’s wedding’

Cesc Gay for ‘Sentimental’

Luis López Carrasco for ‘The year of discovery’

Pilar Palomero for ‘Las niñ̃as’

David Victori for ‘You will not kill’

Best Leading Actress in a Movie

Amaia Aberasturi for ‘Akelarre’

Andrea Fandos for ‘Las niñ̃as’

Patricia López Arnáiz for ‘Ane’

Kiti Mánver for ‘The inconvenience’

Candela Peñ̃a for ‘Rosa’s wedding’

Best Leading Actor in a Movie

Raúl Aré́valo for ‘The Europeans’

Javier Cá́mara for ‘Sentimental’

Mario Casas for ‘He will not kill’

Javier Gutié́rrez for ‘Home’

David Verdaguer for ‘One for all’

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Juana Acosta for ‘The inconvenience’

Verónica Echegui for ‘Explodes explodes’

Natalia de Molina for ‘The girls’

Nathalie Poza for ‘Rosa’s Wedding’

Paula Usero for ‘Rosa’s Wedding’

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Chema del Barco for ‘The plan’

Ramón Barea for ‘Rosa’s Wedding’

Juan Diego Botto for ‘The Europeans’

Álex Brendemühl for ‘Akelarre’

Sergi López for ‘Rosa’s wedding’

Alberto San Juan for ‘Sentimental’

Best screenplay

‘Ane’

‘The year of discovery’

‘Rosa’s wedding’

‘Regrettable stories’

‘The girls’

Best Original Music

Roque Bañ̃os by ‘Adú́’

Maite Arrotajauregi and Aránzazu Calleja for ‘Akelarre’

Koldo Uriarte and Bingen Mendizabal for ‘Baby’

Roque Bañ̃os for ‘Explodes explodes’

Federico Jusid and Adrián Foulkes for ‘You will not kill’

Best Trailer

‘Akelarre’

‘Rosa’s wedding’

‘Explode explode’

‘Regrettable stories’

‘The girls’

Best poster

‘Akelarre’

‘The art of coming back’

‘The Europeans’

‘The queen of the lizards’

‘Rifkin’s Festival’

Best Drama Series

’30 coins’, by Álex de la Iglesia (HBO)

‘Anti-riot’, by Rodrigo Sorogoyen and Isabel Peñ̃a (Movistar Plus)

‘The Ministry of Time’, by Javier Olivares and Pablo Olivares (RTVE)

‘Patria’, by Aitor Gabilondo (HBO)

‘Veneno’, by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi (Atresmedia)

Best Comedy Series

‘Look what you’ve done’ by Berto Romero (Movistar Plus)

‘Nasdrovia’, by Sergio Sarría, Luismi Pérez and Miguel Esteban (Movistar Plus)

‘Vamos Juan’, by Diego San José ‘(TNT)

‘Vergü̈enza’, by Á́lvaro Fernaández-Armero and Juan Cavestany (Movistar Plus)

Best Leading Actress in a Series

Ane Gabarain for ‘Patria’

Elena Irureta for ‘Patria’

Vicky Luengo for ‘Riot Control’

Megan Montaner for ’30 coins’

Daniela Santiago for ‘Veneno’

Best Lead Actor in a Series

Raú́l Arévalo for ‘Anti-riot’

Javier Cámara for ‘Vamos Juan’

Eduard Fernández for ’30 coins’

Álex Garcí́a for ‘Anti-riot’

Hovik Keuchkerian for ‘Riot Control’

Best Supporting Actress in a Series

Susana Abaitua for ‘Patria’

Macarena Gómez for ’30 coins’

Carmen Machi for ’30 coins’

Loreto Mauleó́n for ‘Patria’

Paca la Piranha for ‘Venom’

Best Supporting Actor in a Series

Patrick Raised by ‘Riot Gear’

Mikel Laskurain for ‘Patria’

Eneko Sagardoy for ‘Patria’

Manolo Solo for ’30 coins’

Willy Toledo for ‘Midas’s Favorites’