Some | Facebook and Instagram now require their users to make an “ad choice” – that’s what it’s all about

F-Secure’s Laura Kankaala reminds us, however, that the collection of data will not disappear, even if you pay for the service.

from Facebook and in the future you can use a paid version of Instagram that does not show ads. Tiktok is also offering a similar paid service. In the free version, advertising can still be targeted in the same way as before.

Facebook and Instagram are now asking their users to make a “choice about ads”.

If there is no charge for the service, it practically means that information from Facebook or Instagram can be used for targeted advertising.

EU regulation is behind the charging of social media services.

by F-Secure information security expert Laura Kankaala tells STT that in the future people must be asked for their consent more clearly that their data can be used for advertising purposes.

According to Kankaala, it is a matter of data protection.

“The question is whether you want to pay for the use of these services with your own data or whether you are ready to pay 9.99-12.99 euros.”

However, Kankaala reminds us that the collection of data from social media services is not going anywhere.

“Data collection continues there in the background, even if you pay to use the services. It doesn’t really change in any way. The services very much rely on the fact that they need information about us. It’s about whether advertisers are allowed to target us with ads for a fee.”

He reminds that advertising is only one part of social media.

If so you won’t have to pay for Instagram and Facebook in the future, the situation will remain unchanged. So how is the data used?

Kankaala reminds us that, as a person outside of Meta, you cannot fully know what information is collected and what is sold to advertisers.

However, he says it’s good to remember that advertisers can’t ask for any individual’s information.

“It happens more indirectly by targeting certain types of people, groups of people. Advertising is targeted at people living in Finland who, based on their browsing on social media, seem like they might be interested in buying, for example, a new car, in which case the car ad is slipped between their social media content,” says Kankaala.

He adds that the description is, however, a simplification of what is happening.

Although even if you pay for the services in the future, they will still collect information about, among other things, what is posted to the service, what the user likes and so on.

“In all these ways, social media profiles people, that it is worth showing this type of content to a certain type. By content, I don’t mean ads, but content made by other people.”

People are shown, for example, other people’s comments and starts.

“In this way, people are made to stay there on social media.”

Payment is only available to users over 18 years of age, and Meta has stopped showing ads to minors. However, the company is still thinking about how to show advertisements to minors as the rules become stricter.