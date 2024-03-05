Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Some | Extensive disruptions on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 5, 2024
in World Europe
0
Some | Extensive disruptions on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube

According to Meta's director of communications, the problems are currently being investigated.

A technology company Significant disturbances have been detected in Meta's social media services on Tuesday evening.

For example, the Facebook and Instagram applications do not work normally.

Meta's director of communications Andy Stone said on Wednesday evening shortly before six o'clock in the instant messaging service X that the company is aware that people have problems using the services.

According to him, the company is currently working on the issue.

Website problems next Downdetector– website, problems have been reported with Meta's applications from around five in the afternoon onwards. Problems have also been detected with Facebook's Messenger application.

Globally, there have been more than 300,000 reports of disruptions related to Facebook and about 40,000 related to Instagram.

According to the site, there are also disturbances on YouTube, owned by Google.

