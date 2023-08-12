Throughout the month of September, Lorca will host various events within the framework of the European Days of Jewish Culture. The event, organized by the European Association for the Preservation of Jewish Culture and Heritage, aims to highlight the historical, environmental, artistic and cultural heritage of the City of the Sun, the heritage of the Jewish communities that inhabited it long ago. Specifically, the conferences, which already have 24 editions to their credit, will be dedicated this year to the concept of ‘Memory’.

During their presentation, Santiago Parra, Councilor for Culture and Tourism, indicated that the city will offer events for all audiences throughout the month in enclaves such as the synagogue, the Jewish quarter, the Archaeological Museum, the Medieval Museum and the Stables of the Castle. “Lorca’s heritage is enormous, the result of the three cultures that coexisted in our city and we want to maximize it, focusing in this case on our Jewish heritage,” said the mayor.

The events will begin on September 1 in all the locations of the Network of Jewish Quarters in Spain, of which Lorca has been a part since 2019, along with cities such as Ávila, Barcelona, ​​Córdoba and Toledo. On the occasion of the start of the conference, two doors will be installed located in the visitor center of La Merced and in the Fortaleza del Sol. They will symbolize the memory of the time when Jewish families still resided in Sefarad &ndash Jewish denomination for the Iberian Peninsula &ndash and whose keys were taken after the expulsion with the hope of returning one day. In these two enclaves there will be a special activity focused on bringing attendees closer to the concept of “Memory” and the Sephardic essence.

The program, which can be consulted in its entirety on the website lorcaturismo.es, includes a diverse range of events, appointments and performances, which will take place on stages in the municipality where visitors and Lorca residents will be able to enjoy gastronomy with a Sephardic flavor, presentations of literary works , historical recreations, guided and dramatized tours.

Parra highlighted the wide variety of events that includes a program “for all audiences that will bring the Jewish legacy of Lorca to young and old by the hand of inspiring concepts such as diversity, wealth, history, recognition, exchange, culture or memory.”