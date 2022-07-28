Hirving Lozano’s passage through the Naples It has been intermittent, different factors, mainly injuries, have meant that the Mexican winger does not have the regularity necessary to generate a radical change within the team. This has often led him to be judged by the press in Italy where they consider that to be the second most valuable signing in the club’s history, the Mexican soccer player has been of little consequence for the team.
Now, after the departure of Lorenzo Insigne from the Neapolitan team, everything indicates that Hirving will have a starting role within the Italian team. However, in recent days there has been talk that the Mexican has drawn the attention of other teams in Europe and could surprise with a transfer.
According to information from Kery News, after leaving the agency formed by the late Mino Raiola and signing with new agents, Lozano has received a call from a team from the Premier League and some others from the Bundesliga, all with the aim of knowing their market conditions and the possibility of paying for a transfer, although at the moment there is no type of offer on Napoli’s table. It seems difficult for ‘Chucky’ to leave the Italian team this summer, especially due to the club’s presence in the Champions League.
