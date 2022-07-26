Home page politics

War is raging in eastern Ukraine. However, many Ukrainians are returning to their homeland. Most cannot afford to flee. Others stay for family reasons.

Pokrovsk – Despite the Ukraine war, some eastern Ukrainians who have fled in the meantime are apparently returning to their homeland. This is currently shown, among other things, by a British media report: Der DailyStar reported on the shocking fate of a young Ukrainian woman. The tabloid writes that 35-year-old Anna Protsenko was killed two days after her return to the war zone.

According to the report, the woman died from a rocket impact. Protsenko originally followed the advice of the authorities: She fled from eastern Ukraine. Building a new life after fleeing was too difficult and too expensive for her, like for many others. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have now returned to the Donetsk region. Protsenko spent two months trying to build a new life far from her homeland. Eventually, however, she took a job in the small, medium-sized town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine war: ‘We have nowhere else to go but back to Donetsk’

A neighbor and friend of the deceased Ukrainian told him DailyStar: “We have no chance. We won’t be hired anywhere else. But we still have to pay rent. We have nowhere else to go but back to Donetsk.” The administration in Pokrovsk assumes that around 70 percent of the refugees will return.

In Kramatorsk, which was closer to the front, the population had meanwhile shrunk from 220,000 to 50,000 people. In the meantime, however, it has risen again to 68,000. While the authorities want to evacuate as many civilians as possible from the front lines, some Ukrainians from the Donetsk region in western Ukraine are feeling uneasy.

UN report: Two-thirds of Ukrainian refugees do not want to return for the time being

According to a report by the United Nations, around two-thirds of Ukrainians who have fled plan to remain in their current countries of residence for the time being. The war makes it difficult for many Ukrainians to plan their return. According to the report, 15 percent of the refugees surveyed plan to return to Ukraine within the next two months. With regard to the returnees, however, the region of origin plays a major role. According to the UN report, significantly more Ukrainians from the region around Kyiv and from the west of the country want to return. Nonetheless, Ukrainians also cross their country’s borders to get back east, near the front lines.

Ukraine war: Donetsk has been suffering from the war for years

The conflict has been raging in the Donetsk region since 2014. According to the Daily Star the region’s economy has been suffering for years. In Kramatorsk, many people are dependent on humanitarian aid. In some cases, an escape is unimaginable for financial reasons. There are volunteers who are involved in the region. However, this commitment obviously cannot solve the challenges in eastern Ukraine.

Most people from the region do not have enough money to start a new life. However, there are also many other, individual reasons why eastern Ukrainians do not leave their homeland. According to the British report, Mykola Riasko, for example, fled with his 82-year-old mother. When they arrived in Dnipro, they should have split up to get housing. Then they returned. (LP)