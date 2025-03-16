A toxicological report has revealed that two dogs that They ended last October with the life of a 73 -year -old woman In Ohio, United States, when it was doing gardening work in their own home, they contained cocaine in their body. The dogs, in fact, were two Pitbulls and belonged to their own neighbors.

As the magazine details Peoplethe events occurred in October last year when Joann Echelbarguer She was in her garden and was brutally attacked by the dogs, Echo and Apollo, who even dismembered her. Echelbarguer’s husband suffered dementia and uses a wheelchair, so He couldn’t help his wife At the time of facts.

After notifying the police, the agents shot both dogs and, after the event, their owners were declared guilty of involuntary homicide. In addition, the truth is that both had received several complaints and orders from other owners due to the problems caused by their animals.

In fact, a judge had dictated that The dogs will retire from their owners several weeks before they ended up killing the woman. However, the authorities never effectively carried out that order.

Now, after family demand for these facts, the toxicological department has confirmed the presence of cocaine In dogs. In spite of everything, the truth is that the two declared by involuntary homicide are still pending to know what their final conviction is.

“She didn’t deserve this. She was tortured and suffered. It’s not what you expect to happen to your mother And this is not what you expect to happen to someone you love, “said Echelbarger’s daughter to the ABC6 chain. In addition to the prison sentence, family demand includes $ 25,000 in damage.