In recent weeks there has been a renaissance of the franchise Dragon Ball GT, an anime that in the 90s established a supposed definitive ending for the franchise, only for it to be confirmed shortly by the author of the work that nothing seen is canonical in the main story. However, it may be that some element ends up being included in the current saga, Superor at least that’s what has been said.

The co-author of the manga, Toyotarohas brought back some characters that were not supposed to exist in the narrative, including Broly, which arrived with a film and later moved to print. For his part, he returned to Pilaf, which, although it comes from the dragon ball original, made the wish that he carried out in G.T.which was to convert to Goku as a child, but in the end the spell has been reversed with Sheng Long.

With this in mind, it is possible that important characters within that saga join today, with the possibility of having Giru, Baby, Cooler (Frieza’s brother), the Dragon Ball Dragons, Super Android 17 and Dr. Mu, who has a personal vendetta against the Saiyans. However, we will have to wait and see how they want to continue, because for those who don’t know, it has been confirmed that they will continue to publish Super stories for many years.

This year due to the anniversary of the franchise, it has been confirmed that they are working on a new anime, Dragon Ball Daimawhich takes part from the premise of G.T., since they turn many of the franchise’s characters into their infant forms. And of course, he would be contemplated to arrive in the 2024Added to that is that people are waiting for the next delivery of Budokai Tenkaichia game revealed a few months ago in a special tournament.

Editor’s note: Dragon Ball is a franchise that goes beyond time, so it is obvious that its story is going to expand as much as possible, at least until its author no longer wants to continue at some point. Although there is already a successor for the manga, the opinion of the person who originally gave it life must be respected.