



01:11

Several countries are looking for a way to remove their citizens from Haiti given the growing security crisis related to gang violence, the dangers of sexual abuse and the killing of civilians, which the UN counts at 1,500 deaths so far in 2024. In That Caribbean city, the poorest in America, according to World Bank data, France organized special flights coordinated between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense to take out more than 170 citizens and another 70 from third countries.