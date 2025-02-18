At Manchester City, only the goal scorer Erling Haaland has recently put a rocket start like Omar Marmoush. The Egyptian Marmoush shot its new club in its first Premier League match on Saturday with three goals for victory against Newcastle United (4-0). City usually takes several months to get used to the ball possession of coach Pep Guardiola. But the team turned out to be physically and mentally exhausted in the season, and so City was ready to transfer the 80 million euros to be transferred almost exactly that Eintracht Frankfurt had asked for an immediate transfer. Marmoush is now the third -party player in the history of the club behind Jack Grialish (117.5 million) and Josko Gvardiol (90).