Children with obesity are at a serious risk group for coronavirus, they most often have various consequences after an illness. This is reported by Izvestia with reference to data from the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor.

Deputy Director of the Institute for Scientific Work, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Gorelov told the publication that during the year, Russian epidemiologists have registered more than 30 cases of multi-inflammatory post-coid syndrome in minors. With this complication, two or more body systems are affected. It can only be treated in a hospital setting, most often in the intensive care unit and intensive care unit. Obesity has become a factor in the development of this pathology.

Gorelov clarified that the syndrome manifests itself in the form of persistent fever, low blood pressure, problems with the cardiovascular system, kidneys, gastrointestinal tract, neurological, hematological, dermatological symptoms.

With inflammation, immune molecules, which are formed in adipose tissue during metabolism, begin to behave aggressively. In addition, with obesity due to endocrine disorders, capillaries are always affected. in this regard, when meeting with a coronavirus, the body’s vessels are already pathologically changed, and this worsens the course of the disease and the prognosis. Also, the development of the multi-inflammatory syndrome is influenced by the diseases already existing in the child, such as diabetes, chronic diseases of the heart, lungs and blood vessels, various immunodeficiencies, arterial hypertension, explained Maria Evstigneeva, a pediatrician at the Medsi children’s clinic.

Earlier, Grigory Sheyanov, a pediatrician at the Moscow Children’s Clinical Hospital No. 9 named after Speransky, said that multisystem inflammation of the body in children can lead to death. The mortality rate is 10-20 percent.