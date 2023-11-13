Ksenia Sobchak spoke about suffering due to jealousy of her lover, reports this StarHit.

The TV presenter said that in her youth she met a young man whom she followed. According to the memoirs of Ksenia Sobchak, she suspected the man of cheating and therefore decided at some point to find the place where he constantly visited.

“Yes, yes, I’m just a crazy woman, that means. And then I see a car, I go into this club, I see how it sits, some chicks are dancing on it. You won’t believe it, at that moment I didn’t feel pain, that’s the first feeling, but just joy that I caught him, and now he’s screwed,” the journalist said.

Sobchak admitted that she considers her actions not the most appropriate. However, now she has corrected herself and is no longer so jealous.

“At that moment I realized that I am a deeply sick person, it’s true. But since then I’ve been working on my head, so it’s become easier,” she said.

Let us remind you that Ksenia Sobchak is now married to Konstantin Bogomolov. The TV presenter often admitted that she was happily married to the theater director.

Earlier we wrote that a serious illness forced Valery Leontyev to quit the stage.