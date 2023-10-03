Something that people are not fascinated with regarding technological advances is that certain products become obsolete after a few years in the future. This is quite clear with cell phones, since at a certain point they will no longer be useful for anything other than of call receivers. And recently it was mentioned which models will no longer be compatible with the most famous messaging service, WhatsApp.

As is already known, the companies that are responsible for operating systems constantly update them, so Manzana and Android They never tire of launching more improvements so that the use of the devices becomes better and better. But in return, some cell phones cannot achieve the updates because their components are not as powerful as those launched in the last two years.

Those who will be able to continue using the messaging service will be neither more nor less than those who have installed Android 5.0 and its superiors. For their part, those who have iPhone and still have iOS 12 You won’t have to worry about this. That is to say, if the user has a phone from three years ago, he can remain completely calm.

Here is the list of phones that can no longer be updated:

– Huawei Ascend Mate

– Huawei Ascend G740

– Huawei Ascend D2

– iPhone 6S

– iPhone SE

– iPhone 6S Plus

– Sony Xperia M

–Lenovo A820

– ZTE V956 – UMI X2

– ZTE Grand S Flex

– ZTE Grand Memo

– Faea F1THL W8

– Wiko Cink Five

– Winko Darknight

– Archos 53 Platinum

–Samsung Galaxy Core

–Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

–Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

– Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini

–Samsung Galaxy Trend II

–Samsung Galaxy X cover 2.

– LG Optimus L3 II Dual

– LG Optimus L5 II

–LG Optimus F5

–LG Optimus L3 II

–LG Optimus L7II

– LG Optimus L5 Dual

– LG Optimus L7 Dual

–LG Optimus F3

– LG Optimus F3Q

–LG Optimus L2 II

–LG Optimus L4 II

–LG Optimus F6

– LG Enact

– LG Lucid 2

–LG Optimus F7

With this list in mind, it should not surprise users that if at some point this month they can no longer access the application, it will be time to switch to a slightly more modern device that will have to change the SIM chip. Of course, it will still work so that people can make calls.

Via: WhatsApp

Editor’s note: It’s obvious that that was going to happen, fortunately I changed the iPhone 6 in time for something slightly more modern. The sad thing here is that basically every product has an expiration date that will arrive sooner or later.