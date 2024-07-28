A number of Ukrainians will lose their deferment from mobilization from August 1

A number of Ukrainians will lose the right to a deferment from mobilization from August 1. This was reported by the publication “Strana.ua” in its Telegram-channel.

It is emphasized that from August 1, the deferment will not be granted to students and postgraduates. This applies to citizens studying in the correspondence and evening departments, as well as those receiving more than one higher education.

The restriction will also be lifted for men with many children, single fathers, citizens caring for a spouse with a third-degree disability or other persons with the first and second groups who have debts on alimony.

“In addition, employees of enterprises of the Ministry of Defense and half-brothers of those killed in the war are deprived of the right to a deferment: only relatives have the right to a deferment,” the publication reported.

Earlier, the Odessa Regional Military Commissariat warned about the possible mobilization of men under the official conscription age of 25 into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.