Tourists who are arriving these days in Venice, one of the jewels of tourism in Italy, have found an unusual spectacle of gondolas stuck in mud banks.

Many channels dried up to the surprise of visitors, who have flooded social networks with images of the unusual event. However, this situation is an “absolutely normal” phenomenon.

Alvise Papa, head of the Venice tidal forecast center, explained that “about 70 percent of low tide phenomena occur precisely in that period, from January to February.”

According to the expert, the low tides are not enough to dry the channels, but this year they were accompanied by high atmospheric pressure within the framework of an anticyclone that prevented the arrival of rain.

Pope explained that until 2008 this phenomenon “It happened every year, so we didn’t have low tides like those recorded in recent days.”

Of course, tourists are curious to clearly see the foundations of some buildings that are on the edge of the canals. A spectacle all the more paradoxical as Venice is often threatened by the reverse phenomenon of “acqua alta”, very high tide that frequently floods the famous San Marco square.

A flood that amuses tourists but endangers the foundations of the old palaces of the city, classified as a UNESCO world heritage site.

Since October 2020, a system of artificial dikes called MOSE (Moses in Italian) has been implemented since the rise of the Adriatic Sea water reaches an alert level of 110 cm.

Asked about a possible relationship between the spectacular low tide in recent days with the episode of drought affecting a part of Europe or global warming, the expert replied no and that the city will return to a normal situation.

